NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 57-year-old woman was charged after she allegedly attacked another woman on Murfreesboro Pike Thursday.

The victim told police she was walking down the road when Beatrice Heger, 57, slapped her on Thursday, according to an affidavit.

Metro police reported the victim said she would pray for Heger, which only made her more angry.

The victim told officers Heger then retrieved a tire iron and told the victim she was going to kill her while raising the tire iron to swing, according to an arrest report.

Metro police located the tire iron in Heger’s possession.

The arresting officer noted Heger is known to do this based on previous arrest history and taking reports of Herger assaulting and threatening people in the past, according to the arrest report.

Heger is charged with aggravated assault and assaulting an officer with a bond total of $15,000.