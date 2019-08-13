Woman who helped capture Curtis Watson says she should get part of reward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is now hearing from one of the women who helped capture an escaped inmate in West Tennessee.

Krystal Hurdle says she saw Curtis Watson coming out of a soybean field.

That’s when she and a TDOC officer were able to catch Watson.

Hurdle called 911 and the pair held Watson there until more officers could arrive.

She says she thinks she should get some of the $57,000 reward that was offered for his capture.

Hurdle said, “I mean, it’s not that I want it. You know what I’m saying, but I do feel like, you know, that I deserve, not all of it, but I think I should get at least some of it.”

Watson is due in court on Wednesday.