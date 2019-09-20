Woman who buried body in backyard says she has no regrets

NORWAY, Maine (AP) — A woman says she buried her friend in the backyard of a home in Norway, Maine, where officials discovered the body this week.

Vernelle Jackson says she fulfilled the dying wish of her friend — and has no regrets.

The 83-year-old Jackson says her friend died 18 months ago. She said it took her two days to bury her because she suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Jackson said her friend moved in with her when she fell ill.

Jackson said state police told her she needed a permit to bury her friend in her backyard. She said she’s not sure if she is in any legal trouble.

Maine Public Safety Department spokesman Steve McCausland said an autopsy began Wednesday. The medical examiner has yet to identify the woman.