Woman wanted in dine-and-dash at South Carolina restaurant left ID on table

News

by: WCBD

Sadeja Manigault

Sadeja Manigault (Source: Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old woman suspected of leaving a South Carolina restaurant without paying her bill, and they know who she is because she left behind her identification.

Officers responded to a call in reference to several people who had left the restaurant without paying a substantial portion of their bill, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department.

Three women and a man ordered food and alcohol totaling $77 but left the business after leaving only $25 in cash on the table, the report says.

Manigault is wanted for defrauding public accommodations in relation to the May 2019 incident.

