Woman wanted for posing as prostitute, robbing man at Hendersonville motel now in custody

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 32-year-old woman accused of posing as a prostitute to help rob a man at a motel last week has been arrested.

Hendersonville police said Patricia Smith was taken into custody and booked into the Sumner County jail on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Police responded to the InTown Suites on West Main Street December 11 after someone called 911 to report an apparent domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they said they spoke with Jordan Tippett, 23, who reported that he had found a prostitution website and “solicited a companion,” identified as Smith. He told officers the planned encounter resulted in two men forcing their way into his motel room and robbing him at knife-point.

Tippett was charged with patronizing prostitution.

According to police, they were able to identify the two men who robbed Tippett as David Booker, 50, and Kelvin Tharpe, 43. Both suspects were arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Kelvin Tharpe and David Booker (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Detectives said they issued an alert for Patricia Smith and advised the public to be on the lookout for her. She was eventually arrested and booked into the Sumner County jail.

Anyone with additional information on the investigation is urged to contact Hendersonville detectives at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.