Woman, teen son stabbed to death in Antioch; Suspect sought

Jermaine Agee

Jermaine Agee (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman and her 13-year-old son were stabbed to death and a 16-year-old injured at a home in Antioch early Monday morning.

The stabbing was reported around 2 a.m. at a home on Sonoma Trace.

Metro police reported 38-year-old Jermaine Agee fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her 13-year-old son. He also critically wounded her 16-year-old daughter.

Agee reportedly fled the home in a Volkswagen Jetta, which was later recovered near Casa Fiesta on Bell Road.

Metro police told News 2 someone from inside the home ran to a home on Oak Chase Drive for help.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

