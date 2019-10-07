Woman, teen son stabbed to death in Antioch; Suspect sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman and her 13-year-old son were stabbed to death and a 16-year-old injured at a home in Antioch early Monday morning.

The stabbing was reported around 2 a.m. at a home on Sonoma Trace.

Metro police reported 38-year-old Jermaine Agee fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her 13-year-old son. He also critically wounded her 16-year-old daughter.

Agee reportedly fled the home in a Volkswagen Jetta, which was later recovered near Casa Fiesta on Bell Road.

Metro police told News 2 someone from inside the home ran to a home on Oak Chase Drive for help.



No additional information was immediately released.

