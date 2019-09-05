Woman sues Gatlinburg over trolley encounter

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A Greeneville woman claiming a trolley hit her at a crosswalk is suing the City of Gatlinburg.

This happening in March.

According to the civil suit WATE 6 On Your Side received from the Sevier County Circuit Court, Mary Jeanette Williams says she was walking a crosswalk in downtown Gatlinburg with a group of children when she claims a Gatlinburg mass transit trolley rolled toward her and didn’t stop – hitting and dragging her underneath the vehicle.

Williams claims she sustained serious and disabling injuries and hasn’t been able to return to work.

Her suit also claims the trolley’s driver and his employee, the city, were negligent and failed to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian.

Williams and her husband are suing the city for no less than $425,000.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the city of Gatlinburg for comment and they said the city does not comment on pending litigation.