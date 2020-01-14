Woman sues American Airlines over harassing texts

A pair of American Airlines jets are shown parked on the airport apron, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, at Miami International Airport in Miami. American Airlines and a subsidiary will pay $9.8 million in stock to settle claims that they failed to help disabled employees return to work. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(CNN) — A woman is suing American Airlines.

She says an employee sent her suggestive texts.

Ashley Barno says she was waiting for a flight at San Diego International Airport when a man started texting her.

He called himself ‘Ahmad’ and complimented her appearance.

Ahmad said he was watching her board the flight, and offered to find her a better seat on the plane.

Barno alerted a flight attendant who told Barno they were familiar with “Ahmad.”

When the flight landed, he was escorted off the plane first.

Barno’s lawyer, Joe Samo, said Ahmad may have gotten Barno’s number from her bag tag.

According to the complaint, Barno is suing American Airlines for negligent hiring, sexual harassment, stalking, and emotional distress.

American Airlines responded to the lawsuit with a statement:

“American Airlines takes the privacy and safety of our customers seriously. We investigated the allegations and took appropriate action. The employee involved in the complaint is no longer employed at American Airlines.”