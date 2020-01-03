Woman shot while walking in Cookeville

Breaking News
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A woman was shot while walking in Cookeville early Friday morning.

She was shot along Jere Whitson Road near North Willow Avenue.

Cookeville police reported the woman was taken by private vehicle to Cookeville Regional Medical Center just before 1:30 a.m.

She told detectives she was approached by a person in a dark hooded sweatshirt who shot her before fleeing.

An update on her condition was not immediately provided by authorities.

Cookeville police asks anyone with information to call 931-520-5322.

