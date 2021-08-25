Woman shot while driving through Edgehill neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman was critically wounded in a shooting while driving through the Edgehill neighborhood of Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded just after midnight to a report of gunfire on 11th Avenue South near Horton Avenue.

(Photo: WKRN)

When police arrived, they said they located a woman with a gunshot wound to her collar bone.

Her injuries were considered critical, according to a police report.

Detectives said two bullet holes were also found in the woman’s vehicle.

No arrests have been made and no description of the gunman has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.