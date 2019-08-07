Woman shot in Spring Hill, suspect(s) at large

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill Police are currently working a shooting that took place near the 1100 block of McCoury Lane just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

According to sources on the scene, two black sedans were driving recklessly, when residents approached the drivers to complain. Officials then say shots were fired and a woman was struck.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police say they are looking for two black sedans.

This is a developing story, stay with News 2 on air and online.