Woman shot at apartment complex in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was injured when she was shot at a Madison apartment complex early Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the Lexington Garden Apartments on Forest Park Road.

Metro police said the victim was shot in the hip and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where her condition is unknown.

The victim is reportedly not cooperating with detectives on the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.