Metro police identify man wanted for questioning in fatal stabbing outside Midtown bar
Woman sexually assaulted during armed robbery at Madison apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted during an armed robbery at a Madison apartment Sunday night.

It happened at an apartment complex on Spring Branch Drive around 11:30 p.m.

Metro police reported three men entered the apartment and held the two residents inside at gunpoint while searching the home.

At one point during the robbery, one of the men sexually assaulted a woman inside the apartment, according to Metro police.

Investigators said the three men then fled the residence with multiple items.

No suspect description was immediately released and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

