NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was caught on video dancing on top of a vehicle while in traffic in Antioch.

Video taken by Cory Jackson shows the woman dancing and even doing the splits on the roof of a car with its flashers on near the Antioch Pike and Blue Hole Road intersection.

Jackson said the video was captured around 5 p.m. Friday when traffic is typically heavy in the area.