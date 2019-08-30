Live Now
Woman says police took hours to respond to 911 call, MNPD confirms call was miscoded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mother says police took hours to show up after her eight year old boys were robbed. Metro Police explained to News 2 what went wrong.

Antioch resident, Monica Blake, said it was on Tuesday just before 8 p.m. when her twin sons were tasked with taking out the trash at her apartment complex. She said her children had her car keys and went to the car to grab a water bottle when the robbery occurred.

“The robber struggled to get the keys, and then took off running into the building next to ours.”

Blake said she made a 911 call shortly after 8 p.m.

“I think I called 911 at 8:02 p.m. and it took them ’til after midnight to get here,” she said.

Blake is retired Metro police officer and settled a discrimination lawsuit with Metro government earlier this year.

On Thursday, Metro Police confirmed that Blake’s call had been miscoded as a theft report instead of a robbery, in statement to News 2.

“Knowing the full circumstances as we do now, the response to this call would have been swift had it been initially coded as a 10-53,” police added.

Metro Police explained that 10-53 is the code for a robbery.

Blake is currently using a rental car. She said the day after the robbery the thieves returned with the keys and stole her Volkswagen SUV.

