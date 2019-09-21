Woman robbed trying to sell computer online

La Vergne (WKRN) – Police in La Vergne arrested two teenagers accused of robbing a woman during an online computer sale transaction.

According to investigators, 18 year old Jadarian Marble and 18 year old Tyler Benjamin went to the victim’s house supposedly to buy a MacBook Pro that a woman was selling online. But the victim tells police when they arrived, they grabbed the computer from her and ran out of the house. The woman went after them and claims one of the suspects pulled out a gun and told her, “you’ve been ripped” before running away.

The victim was able to get a license plate number as a white car pulled away. Police spotted the car and arrested the two at the TigerMart on Murfreesboro Road. Inside the car they say they found the victim’s computer and a gun.

Charges are pending against Marble and Benjamin.

Police remind people selling anything online that it’s safer to meet in a public place. In La Vergne, investigators say anyone conducting online sales is welcome to use the parking lot in front of the police department on Murfreesboro Road.