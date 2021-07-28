Woman robbed of child tax credit at apartment complex near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man held his girlfriend at gunpoint and threatened to shoot her if she refused to transfer her child tax credit payment to him, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police said 28-year-old Ryan Starks showed up on July 16 at the victim’s apartment on University Court, off Interstate 40, and demanded her phone.

When the victim refused, officers said Starks pulled a pistol from his waistband and explained if she did not unlock the phone with her fingerprint, he would shoot her.

The arrest warrant states she handed over her phone and Starks transferred $1,890, money collected from the child tax credit, from her account to his.

The suspect also stole the victim’s fanny pack with her wallet, cash and credit cards, as he fled the scene, according to the police report.

Starks was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Metro jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, theft and vandalism. His bond was set at $110,000.

A booking photo for Starks was not immediately released by law enforcement.