Woman overdoses in Madison parking lot leaving toddler in hot car, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 31-year-old woman has been charged after investigators said she overdosed in a Madison parking lot, leaving a toddler in a hot car.

Metro police responded on Aug. 28 to a possible overdose on Gallatin Pike North near Circle Avenue.

Kathleen Rippy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When officers arrived, they said medics with the Nashville Fire Department had located the woman, who was unconscious in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

An arrest warrant states a toddler was in a car seat in the back seat. The vehicle was not running and only the front windows were down, as temperatures were hotter than 90 degrees, according to the police report.

The woman, identified by police as 31-year-old Kathleen Rippy, was revived with Narcan and transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives said Rippy admitted to using meth, while caring for the toddler.

Rippy was booked into the Metro jail Friday morning on a charge of felony child endangerment.