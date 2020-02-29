Woman killed in Lawrence County motorcycle crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said one woman is dead after crashing in Lawrence County.

This happened Saturday morning on US Highway 43. Officials said 46-year-old Katherine Perry of Ethridge was killed in the crash.

Perry was going North on US Highway 43 in the first lane. Another vehicle was attempting to turn left from Old Highway 43 onto US Highway 43 to travel South. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield right of way to Perry. The left side of Perry’s motorcycle hit the back of the vehicle. Perry continued North and came to a final rest on the shoulder of the Northbound lane.

THP officials are still investigating.