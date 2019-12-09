Woman killed in hit-and-run crash while walking with daughter in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking with her daughter in South Nashville early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Apache Trail near the intersection of Packard Drive around 5:20 a.m.

Metro police report the mother was crossing the street with her daughter and walking behind her when she was struck.

The vehicle then fled the scene of the crash, according to Metro police. No vehicle description was immediately provided.

Apache Trail is closed to traffic in the immediate area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.