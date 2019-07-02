Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run crash south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash just south of downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Claiborne Street.

Metro police said the woman, later identified as 53-year-old Michelle Waller of Charles E. Davis Boulevard, was hit by a vehicle, which did not stop following the crash.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

Investigators believe the woman was crossing the intersection when she was hit by a vehicle traveling inbound into Nashville on Lafayette Street.

The driver did not stop but returned to the scene hours later and admitted his involvement in the crash, according to Metro police.

Keith Floyd (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

He was identified by court documents at 31-year-old Keith Floyd. He was charged with driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of a crash. He is jailed in lieu of a $27,000 bond.

The roadway was closed to traffic for hours while investigators processed the crash scene.

The number of pedestrians killed in crashes in Davidson County has increased in 2019 over previous years.

This victim is the 14th pedestrian to be killed in a crash, compared to 10 at this point in 2018 and eight in 2017.