NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing Thompson Lane in South Nashville Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Thompson Lane near Eugenia Avenue.

Metro police reported the victim was attempting to cross Thompson Lane when she was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled after the crash. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Since the woman did not have any identification on her person, authorities said the medical examiner’s office was working to positively identify her.

Two days after the hit-and-run, officials announced the woman had been identified as 39-year-old Nicole R. Joyce.

If you have any information about the vehicle involved in this deadly crash, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.