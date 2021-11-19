Woman killed in Hermitage crash Friday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Frist Boulevard Friday morning.

Metro police say 83-year-old Lorraine Donham was the passenger in a Subaru Outback driven by her 90-year-old husband. The Subaru was turning left onto Frist Boulevard when it crashed into a Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

The investigation shows the Tundra had the green light at the time of the crash. Donham’s husband does not remember what happened. Both Donham and her husband were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died, police say.

Donham, her husband and the driver of the Tundra were wearing seatbelts and did not show any signs of impairment. The driver of the Tundra, however, was issued a misdemeanor citation for driving on a suspended license.