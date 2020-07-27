Woman killed in crash along I-40 in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was killed when a vehicle she was riding in crashed into a parked semi-truck on an off-ramp from Interstate 40 in Donelson early Monday morning.

The crash happened on a ramp from I-40 West at the Donelson Pike exit around 3:15 a.m.

Metro police reported the woman was in a red Honda when it hit the parked semi on the side of the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ramp is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.