Woman killed after shooting leads to fiery car crash in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has died after being shot at while driving her car that led to a fiery wreck in Murfreesboro Monday.

Murfreesboro police said they are searching for the suspect or suspects that shot at the car.

First responders on the scene attempted to extinguish the flames to rescue the victim, but the fire spread too quickly. The crash happened in the 1600 block of Leaf Avenue around 11 p.m. May 31.

Investigators said the driver was shot several times and had burns over her entire body. She was prounounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, two others were also in the car at the time of the crash, but they ran away to escape gunfire.

If anyone has any information about this incident, then you’re asked to call Murfreesboro Detective Julia Cox at (629) 201-5514 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.