Woman killed after crash on I-65 S in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was killed after a car she was riding in crashed into the rear of a parked semi-truck on I-65 south, just north of Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood Thursday evening.

According to investigators, a car with two passengers was traveling southbound on I-65 at 8:47 p.m. when it crashed into a semi that was parked on the shoulder. Authorities say the female was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car and the semi driver were not injured. The car had significant damage and first responders had to cut a part of the vehicle to get the passengers out.

Three of the southbound lanes were closed for several hours, but opened just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says the increase in the number of traffic fatalities so far is alarming. In 2020, 271 traffic fatalities occurred in Tennessee. So far this year, 334 have been recorded. That is a 23% increase.