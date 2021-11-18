Woman kidnapped while attempting to aid in I-24 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a 19-year-old man after a car accident along I-24 West Wednesday night turned into a kidnapping.

According to an arrest warrant, police were responding to an armed carjacking when they witnessed an accident on I-24 West between Shelby Ave. and Spring Street around 10:30 p.m. Officials said as they turned around, they saw the carjacking suspect, Devonte Jones, get into a pickup truck.

A warrant states that moments later a woman called police saying she had stopped at the accident along the interstate to help a man, Devonte Jones, who was covered in blood. Jones then got into the woman’s pickup truck and demanded that she drive away. He reportedly gave the victim directions and then made her stop on Dickerson Rd. at Dellway Villa Dr. where he exited. The victim then stopped at a gas station nearby and called the police.

Detectives said they saw Jones walking in the roadway a short distance away and took him into custody. Authorities reported that he had a semiautomatic handgun on him at the time.