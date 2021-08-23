Woman injured in shooting at Antioch apartment complex

Arbor Crest Blvd shooting

(Photo: WKRN)

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was shot in the chest in the parking lot of an Antioch apartment complex Monday morning.

The shooting happened on Arbor Crest Boulevard around 6:45 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Additional information surrounding the shooting was not immediately released.

Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME (742-7463). All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

