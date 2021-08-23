Woman injured in shooting at Antioch apartment complex

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was shot in the chest in the parking lot of an Antioch apartment complex Monday morning.
The shooting happened on Arbor Crest Boulevard around 6:45 a.m.
Metro police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Additional information surrounding the shooting was not immediately released.
