Woman injured in shooting at Antioch apartment complex

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was shot in the chest in the parking lot of an Antioch apartment complex Monday morning.

The shooting happened on Arbor Crest Boulevard around 6:45 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Additional information surrounding the shooting was not immediately released.