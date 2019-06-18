Woman in custody after police respond to barricade situation in East Nashville

by: Brent Remadna

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is in custody after police say she barricaded herself inside her East Nashville home Tuesday morning. 

Police responded to the home on Stockell Street just after 7 a.m. 

According to police, the woman and her son got into an altercation before she locked herself inside the home. Police said her son was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

The woman reportedly had at least one knife with her. 

A hostage negotiator worked to get the woman to come out of the home safely. She was ultimately taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. Her identity or charges have not been released. 

Stockell Street was closed from Grace Street to Berry Street.

Additional information was not released. 

