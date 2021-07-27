Woman in custody after man stabbed outside Broadway honky tonk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Lower Broadway early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 2:45 a.m. to an attack outside of the honky tonks near the intersection with Third Avenue South.

When police arrived, they said they located a man with at least one stab wound.

(Photo: WKRN)

He was transported to a Nashville hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

Police said a woman was taken into custody, but her name and charges were not immediately released.

The stabbing remains under investigation by Metro police.