MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are working to identify a woman who was hit and killed by a train on Sunday.

Investigators say the woman appeared to walk into the path of the train near the CSX Railroad crossing at Old Salem Highway near Patterson Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

They say the victim is a white female, 40-45 years old, with red hair and grey boots.

If you know any information that could lead to identifying the woman, call Murfreesboro police.