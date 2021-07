GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a train in Goodlettsville late Wednesday night.

Goodlettsville police responded around 11 p.m. to the collision under the Vietnam Veterans Boulevard overpass near Rivergate Parkway.

Officers have not said if the woman survived, but revealed that no vehicle was located near the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.