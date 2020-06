NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is in serious condition after reportedly getting hit by a dump truck Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses say a woman was crossing a busy stretch of road when the truck turned and hit her. The incident was reported near West End and 31st Avenues.

Police say the woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. They are still investigating the situation. No charges have been charged at this time.