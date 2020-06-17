Vanderbilt student hit by dump truck dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 31-year-old woman hit by a dump truck Tuesday afternoon has died.

Police say Ruonan Yao was crossing West End Avenue in a cross walk after she had been given a walk signal. At the same time, a dump truck was turning onto 31st Avenue South. The driver said he didn’t see Yao.

Yao was a graduate student at Vanderbilt University. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she later died.

The investigation has been turned over to the District Attorney’s Office to determine what, if any charges will be filed.