Woman hit by car in Nashville dies from injuries, husband remains hospitalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s been a tragic update to an accident involving two pedestrians and a vehicle over the weekend.

Metro police confirmed the North Dakota woman who was hit had died from her injuries.

The incident took place around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Police said the 52-year-old and her husband were both hit on Demonbreun Street over 11th Avenue South.

Leading up to the accident, Metro said Kathy Vasichek and her husband Jason were arguing and fell into the lane of travel. That’s when a car hit both of them.

The driver of the car was charged with driving on a suspended license and not having proof of insurance.

Jason Vasichek remains hospitalized.