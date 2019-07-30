2 women wounded after shots fired into North Nashville homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One woman was grazed in the face by a bullet while another was shot in the arm in separate incidents early Tuesday morning in North Nashville.

Metro police responded just before 3 a.m. to a home on Coffee Street near Ninth Avenue North for a reported shooting.

Officers said multiple shots were fired into the residence. One went through a boarded up window and grazed a woman inside in the face.

She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, investigators said.

A few minutes later, officers responded to another shooting blocks away at a home on 18th Avenue North off Clarksville Pike.

According to officers, a car pulled up and more than 30 gunshots were fired into the home. A woman inside was shot in the arm.

She was taken to Vanderbilt with injuries that were not life-threatening, police revealed.

Investigators have not said if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Nashville Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.