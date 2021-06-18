Woman found shot to death inside Hickman County home

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was found shot to death early Friday morning at a home in the Lyles community of Hickman County.

According to Lt. Mike Doddo with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call around 10 p.m. Thursday regarding a woman believed to be dead inside a home.

Deputies responded to the home, looked through a back bedroom window and reportedly saw the woman laying on the floor. According to Lt. Doddo, the woman has not positively been identified yet.

Investigators told News 2 the woman is in her mid to early 30s and it appears that she was shot multiple times.

Lt. Doddo said investigators believe the suspect is in custody in another state but they are working to verify that at this time.

Deputies are looking for another person of interest, a male, possibly connected to this case, according to Lt. Doddo, who stressed there is no danger to the public.

Lt. Doddo said the investigation beganafter a person went to the home looking for the victim, peeked into the window and saw her in the back bedroom.

Investigators believe the woman appears to have been dead in the home for several days.

Detectives told News 2 there is no known motive as of yet.

No additional information was immediately released.