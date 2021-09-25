Woman found guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication in case of Chattanooga police officer’s death

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The woman accused of hitting and killing a 38-year-old Chattanooga Police Officer with her car in 2019 was found guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication.

According to a release from the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, Janet Hinds was found guilty on Saturday following a four-day trial in which the DA’s office presented evidence that Hinds was driving intoxicated when she hit and killed Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger.

The crash happened on Hamill Road on February 23, 2019.

District Attorney General Neal Pinkston told the jury that earlier the same night, Hinds had consumed 76 ounces of beer and one shot of vodka at the Farm to Fork restaurant in Ringgold, Georgia. General Pinkston said that Officer Galinger was inspecting an overflowing manhole cover when Hinds’ vehicle struck him and threw his body down the road.

The release states that Hinds then fled the scene but turned herself in the following Monday morning.

In his opening statement on the first day of the trial, Executive Assistant District Attorney Cameron Williams, co-counsel for the prosecution, told the jury that “All she had to do was ask for a ride home.”

The jury was brought in from the Nashville area and sequestered. They deliberated for about 15 hours before finding Hinds guilty of the following charges:

Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication

Reckless Driving

Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Injury for Death

Failure to Report an Accident

Speeding

Failure to Exercise Due Care

Failure to Maintain Lane

Driving Under the Influence

Hinds is expected to appear in court for sentencing on November 1, 2021. Hinds was then taken into custody until the conditions of her bond are met and confirmed.

She will then continue to be on house arrest until her sentencing date. General Pinkston said Hinds faces a potential sentence of eight to 12 years in prison.