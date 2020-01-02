Woman found dead on sidewalk in Kentucky, death investigation underway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — Police say a woman is dead after she was found lying on a sidewalk in Kentucky.

Bowling Green Police say they found the woman on Wednesday night on Durbin Drive after doing a welfare check.

Authorities say the 71-year-old woman, identified as Shirley Brince, was surrounded by a large amount of blood with a wound to her side.

Brince was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police are looking for the people in both of the cars below. They apparently stopped and checked on Brince after she fell, police said. According to police, the people in the car are not suspects.

The cause of Brince’s death is unknown at this time, pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the people in the cars should call Bowling Green Police at 270-393-4000.