Woman found dead in North Nashville home; Man arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested Tuesday after a woman was found dead in a North Nashville home with drugs next to her.

According to an arrest warrant, police were called to the home located on 12th Avenue North around 9 a.m. When they arrived, police said they found a woman dead on the floor with a small tin can beside her containing multiple rocks of cocaine.

Authorities reportedly then questioned Maurice Morton, 57, who was at the home at the time. Detectives said he admitted the cocaine was his and that he picked up the woman with the understanding he would provide her cocaine in exchange for sexual favors.

Morton was arrested for a felony drug offense but later released on bond.