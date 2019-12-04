Woman found ‘brutally’ murdered inside Madison counseling center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a 50-year-old woman was found “brutally” murdered inside a counseling center in Madison Wednesday morning.

Police said the body of Melissa Hamilton was discovered at Crossroads Counseling on Gallatin Pike South near Neelys Bend Road with “obvious trauma.”

Hamilton, known as “Missy,” was a counselor at the center, which provides counseling for victims of domestic violence and people suffering from alcohol and drug dependency.

No additional information about the murder was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

