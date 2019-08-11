Woman finds stranger on couch who claims he was looking for Airbnb

Nashville (WKRN) — A woman in South Nashville says she woke up to find a stranger asleep on her couch.

Police say 29-year-old William Maxted broke into the home on Foster Avenue. They arrived to find a glass door shattered and blood everywhere.

According to investigators, Maxted seemed confused when they woke him up and said he was staying at an Airbnb. Turns out, police say the Airbnb where he was supposed to be, was actually a few houses down.

Maxted is charged with aggravated criminal trespassing.