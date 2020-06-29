Woman falls 30 feet in Foster Falls State Park outside of Chattanooga

News

by: Gregory Raucoules

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman was rescued after falling 30 feet at Foster Falls State Park over the weekend, rescue crews said.

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Squad says the woman was on a route Saturday night when she fell and hit her head. She was wearing a rope and helmet at the time.

Crews worked for about two hours to get her out.

The condition of the woman is unknown. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

