NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The woman accused of setting fire to the Historic Courthouse in March has been arrested, according to Metro police.

Police said 22-yer-old Shelby Ligons was arrested Tuesday by the FBI on a federal charge of malicious destruction of property using fire or explosives.

Ligons is being prosecuted in the U.S. District Court.

