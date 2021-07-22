Woman drowns while swimming in DeKalb County creek

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Search crews have recovered the body of a woman who drowned while swimming in a DeKalb County creek Wednesday evening.

DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray said the woman was in Smith Fork Creek with two other people around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Dismal Road, when she drowned.

Rescue crews responded to the scene and her body was recovered from the creek underneath the bridge on Highway 70, according to the sheriff.

The name of the woman who drowned has not been released until an autopsy can be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.