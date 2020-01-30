1  of  2
Woman dies after crash at Old Hickory bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman died after a crash at the bridge over the Cumberland River in Old Hickory Wednesday night.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on the bridge on Old Hickory Boulevard that connects Old Hickory to Madison.

Metro police said the woman was traveling west from Old Hickory at Hickory Industrial Drive when she left the roadway and hit an embankment between the double bridges.

Her car went airborne and landed at the foot of the bridges, just before entering the Cumberland River, according to Metro police.

Authorities said paramedics were able to obtain a pulse and took the victim to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

There is no structural bridge from the crash and the roadway has since reopened.

No additional information was immediately released.

