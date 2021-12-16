COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado homeowner decided to make light of a tree crashing into her home during a recent windstorm by hanging Christmas ornaments on the tree.

“Might as well be a Nightmare Before Christmas ornament,” Jennifer Ackland shared.

Jennifer Ackland

Ackland said she wasn’t home when the large branch punctured her ceiling and said she was “in shock” when she walked through her door.

“I kind of went into panic mode freaking out a little bit, so just a moment of shock. I was like what the heck is going on here?” Ackland said. She said that none of her pets who were home at the time were injured – only slightly agitated.

The tree attached to the branch jutting into her home was very large, around 30-40 feet tall, according to KDVR.

Ackland is trying to keep a positive attitude about the situation.

“You have to go with it cause there’s nothing I can do about it so might as well try to enjoy it a little,” Ackland said. “For me, it’s not worth getting upset over. You have to try to have a good attitude about things like this. It’s annoying but it could be worse.”

The National Weather Service office in Boulder compiled wind reports from across the state. Some wind gusts surpassed 100 mph.