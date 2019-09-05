Woman dead, man injured in shooting at Lebanon apartment

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) —An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Lebanon apartment early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment on South Maple Street.

The woman has not been identified but was described as in her 30s to early 40s.

Lebanon police told News 2 a man in his 60s was also shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown.

Investigators said at least two other people were inside the apartment where a number of shell casings were found.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.