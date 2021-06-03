Woman critically injured in shooting at Hermitage motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was critically injured in a shooting at a Hermitage motel Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at the Hermitage Inn on Lebanon Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard.

Metro police reported one way was shot and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

No suspect description or additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.