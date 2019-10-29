Woman critically injured in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in North Nashville Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. in the 900 block of 28th Avenue North.

Metro police said a man shot the woman and fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet Traverse. A baby and a woman were in the SUV along with the suspect, according to Metro police.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

